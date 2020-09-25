What if you don’t have a state ID? Don’t worry, I already tested the process for you.
I moved to Washington about two months ago and have yet to receive a state ID, which meant I could not register online. I had to complete a mail-in registration form, which I could access online and print. I filled out the form, which required my current Washington address, my former address and the last four digits of my Social Security number to substitute for a state ID.
The registration form did require a first-class postage stamp if I chose to mail it to my county elections office. In my frugality, I decided not to waste the stamp and instead dropped the application off at the Chelan County elections office, 350 Orondo Ave.
Voters can drop off their registration during business hours at the Washington Street hallway entrance before entering the building. They also have registration forms available to complete on-site if printing at home isn’t an option.
The final date to register to vote either by mail, over the phone or online is Oct. 26, eight days before the Nov. 3 election.
— Madeline Happold