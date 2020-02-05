EAST WENATCHEE – The search is on for former Eastmont High School students who went on after graduation to do great things in their career, the community and the country.
The catch is they must have graduated at least 15 years ago.
Nominations for the Eastmont Foundation’s 2020 Eastmont High School Distinguished Alumnus Award are due April 1. The award winner will be honored during this year’s graduation exercises, set for June 5 at the Town Toyota Center.
Nomination forms are available at eastmontfoundation.org or can be requested from alumni activities chairwoman Julie Kuntz at kuntzj@eastmont206.org.
The awards were introduced in 2012. A plaque with the name and photo of past winners hangs outside the high school office.
Recent recipients
- 2019: Julie Stimpson-Lewis, Class of 1976
- 2018: Dennis Michel, Class of 1971
- 2017: Christy McKinney, Class of 1987
- 2016: Lt. Col. William “Bill” C. Taylor, Class of 1995
- 2015: Lori Andre-Van Lith, Class of 1994
- 2014: Jeff Mason, Class of 1989