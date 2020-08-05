CASHMERE — The Northwest Justice Project, Chelan-Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services and two nonprofits in Western Washington each received checks for $208,825 this week, a distribution of unclaimed funds left from a class action lawsuit settled in December 2018.
Attorney Clay Gatens, who worked for a Wenatchee firm at the time and is now an owner at Cashmere’s Gatens Green Weidenbach PLLC, served as the lead counsel in Rhodes v. Wells Fargo N.A., representing 4,000 homeowners who were wrongfully locked out of their homes in the years following the 2008 financial crisis.
In the case filed in 2016, Gatens argued that lenders and mortgage service providers, claiming the properties were abandoned, changed the locks before foreclosure proceedings were complete. About one-third of the plaintiffs in the case were from North Central Washington or Eastern Washington.
The U.S. District Court of Eastern Washington two years later, awarded the plaintiffs $26.3 million. The process of distributing the funds to the class action members followed, but not all of the funds were claimed.
Class action settlement funds that go unclaimed are distributed to designated nonprofits supporting work related to the topic of the claim.
Northwest Justice Project, Chelan-Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services and the other two recipients — Rebuilding Together Seattle and Housing Hope — Everett, which were designated by Wells Fargo as recipients under the terms of the settlement, all provide housing help services in some form.
“The Northwest Justice Project looks forward to putting these funds to use to represent vulnerable low-income people throughout Washington state who face some of the same challenges faced by the class members in this case, such as defending homeowners against foreclosure, renters against eviction, and consumers against predatory lending practices,” said Judith Lurie of the Northwest Justice Project in Wenatchee.
Eloise Barshes, executive director at Chelan-Douglas County Volunteer Services, said the funds will help meet the needs of the community for years to come.
“A gift of this size is a game changer for CDCVAS and offers stability for civil legal aid in uncertain times,” she said.