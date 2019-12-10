MAZAMA — With snow in the forecast, the North Cascades Highway will close to vehicles at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
It’s Highway 20’s latest closure in a more than a decade, according to a Tuesday press release from the state Department of Transportation.
In 2008 the highway closed on Dec. 15, four days later than this year, according to DOT records. Since then the closures have happened between Nov. 10 and Dec. 3.
The highway closes to vehicles every year due to the safety risk posed by avalanche chutes, according to the release.
The closure points are at milepost 134 at Ross Dam Trailhead and milepost 177 at Silver Star Gate. The closed portion of the highway is still accessible to winter recreationists.
Then in late winter or early spring DOT will clear the highway and reopen it to vehicles. In the past few years that’s happened between mid-April and mid-May.