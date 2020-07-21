ROCKPORT — The North Cascades Highway near Rockport is on track to reopen in the next couple of weeks, the state Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.
A rockslide on the night of June 10 dumped around 150 cubic yards of debris into both lanes of SR 20 at milepost 98. By the next morning, nearly 1,000 cubic yards of rock were piled up on the highway.
In all, it took 70 dump truck loads to haul away all of the debris. Since then, the WSDOT has been working to stabilize the hillside above the highway.
Over the next two weeks, WSDOT crews will be inserting rock dowels into the hillside. The hope is these long metal rods drilled into the hillside will prevent future rockfall in that area.
“Grout will anchor the rods and metal plates will be attached to hold the large rocks in place,” the news release reported.
WSDOT crews will remove the remaining fallen rocks and debris from SR 20 once the hillside has been stabilized.
“WSDOT wants to thank the Washington family of the Upper Skagit Tribe for their cooperation and support to gain access to the slope above SR 20,” the news release stated.
The project is expected to cost around $700,000. It is funded from Washington state preservation funds.
Motorists must still use the detour route until further notice via SR530, Rockport Cascade Road and Cascade River Road.