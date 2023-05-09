North Cascades Highway
FILE PHOTO: Bicyclists ride along the North Cascades Highway in 2015.

NCW — The North Cascades Highway, or Highway 20, will reopen for the season at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT crews started clearing Highway 20, which connects the Skagit and Methow Valleys, for the season on March 27.



