WENATCHEE — A North Central Regional Library project to expand Wi-Fi coverage up to 600-feet outside nearly all 30 branches in the five-county system is now completed.
The Wenatchee Public Library's expanded coverage will be available later this summer when the current remodel project is complete.
The project, made possible by grants from the Public Library Association and Microsoft, is designed to increase public access to free high-speed broadband internet.
District libraries all have free Wi-Fi available inside the buildings. Since the closure of NCRL branches in late March, those dependent on library broadband could still get some access near the outside of the building or in the parking lot.
“While we continued to provide Wi-Fi during our closure, it was not always accessible in all locations and often restrictions on social distancing made it impractical for many patrons to gather around the building to access the service,” NCRL Executive Director Barbara Walters said. “Now in all of the communities we serve, our coverage has been boosted an additional 600 feet which will allow drive up usage or access from nearby parks or businesses, while still complying with social distancing guidelines in place due to COVID-19”
The library district is planning to use remaining grant funds to buy portable computing devices that the public would be able to check out. This would allow patrons to avoid congestion at computer workstations in the library and use portable devices outside the library, thanks to the expanded Wi-Fi.