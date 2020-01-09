NCW — Library users have been taking the internet with them wherever they go thanks to a North Central Regional Library pilot program allowing mobile internet devices to be checked out.
The second phase of the program, which started in October, will end in mid-March.
Between now and then, the mobile internet hotspot devices are being tested at more locations to help library officials gauge whether the service is worth expanding across its five-county district.
The program seems to be popular.
“Since the pilot started in October, the hotspots have been continuously checked out from all the libraries in the pilot study,” said Michelle McNiel, a library district spokeswoman.
The standalone devices allow users to connect to the internet wirelessly from anywhere through T-Mobile’s system, which presents one catch. The internet is only accessible in areas that are covered by T-Mobile.
The program was introduced in October 2018 with 10 hotspot devices available for checkout from the George library. In January 2019, another nine devices were added at the Chelan library. In October, the program expanded, with another five devices available at each of two branches for about a month before being moved to another two branches.
So far, they’ve been tested in Oroville, Curlew, Republic and Tonasket libraries and will be available at the Omak and Okanogan libraries for the next week. After that, they will move to the Twisp and Bridgeport libraries for a month.
The devices will move once more to two still-to-be-determined library branches where they will be available from mid-February until the program ends in mid-March.
“Our northern libraries were chosen for the pilot project because that's our worst area for internet service,” McNiel said. “We figured that if the devices worked and people were able to get consistent internet service up there, they would work anywhere in our five-county district.”
In mid-March, officials will decide what comes next.
Heather Inczauskis, the library district’s STEM manager, said if the pilot is successful, the goal is to have 50 wifi hotspots available throughout the entire library district, which includes 30 branches in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Ferry and Okanogan counties. They would circulate between the branches and could be reserved and checked out just like books and movies.
The library district purchased the first 19 devices outright, at a cost of about $80 each, and pays $10 a month on each for the service. The other 10 devices used in the latest pilot program were provided free by T-Mobile, McNeil said, with the district paying the $10 monthly fee for each device for unlimited internet use.
The hotspots in the rotating pilot program can be checked out for up to seven days at a time by any North Central Regional Library card holder, age 18 and older who has had their card for at least 30 days and have no restrictions on the account. Check out requires a current, valid Washington state driver's license or photo ID and a current email and phone number on the user agreement.