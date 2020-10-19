SEATTLE — The Northwest Justice Project’s online self-help website will be redesigned to make it more accessible with help from a $224,400 federal Technology Initiative Grant.
The grant award from Legal Services Corporation was announced Monday. Seattle-based Northwest Justice Project, which has an office in Wenatchee, is one of 24 recipients of 2020 TIG funding totaling nearly $4 million.
Northwest Justice Project will use the grant to redesign WashingtonLawHelp.org to be mobile-first and more accessible to people with all levels of ability, literacy and English language proficiency, according to the news release. The project will incorporate community and stakeholder feedback to develop a self-help library, advocate resource library and provider directory.
LSG, a nonprofit established by Congress in 1974, provides financial support for civil legal aid to low-income Americans. It currently provides funding to 132 independent nonprofit legal aid programs in every state, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories. Its TIG program, established two decades ago, supports legal aid organizations with technologies that improve efficiency and provide greater access to high-quality legal assistance.