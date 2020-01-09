WENATCHEE — Julie Norton and Maria Iñiguez have been named to the Wenatchee School Board.
The two were selected Thursday night from among seven finalists interviewed by the current board of Laura Jaecks, Michele Sandberg and Martin Barron.
The new board members will be sworn in Tuesday to serve the remaining two years on two vacant positions.
Norton has been an attorney at Ogden Murphy Wallace for 14 years. She has three children in the district.
She has experience working with public agencies and open meetings laws. She also is active in youth organizations.
Iñiguez worked for the Wenatchee School District for 12 years and is now executive assistant to Wenatchee Valley College President Jim Richardson. At the district, she was the state and federal program specialist and helped process public records requests. She also was the district relocation coordinator, working directly with families.
She said she brings high-level communication skills and collaboration skills.
She has one child in the dual language program at Lewis and Clark Elementary School.
Her husband, Ricardo Iñiguez, is an assistant principal at Wenatchee High School.
That was a point of contention for Sandberg, who voted against Iñiguez’s appointment, which was proposed by Barron and seconded by Jaecks.
“I will not be able to support her appointment because she is married to a current district employee,” Sandberg said while also noting state law does allow board members to be married to employees.
Sandberg said it was not personal.
“Just because it’s been done in the past and the RCW allows it, I feel a different choice could be made.”
Jaecks responded that in 16 years of service on the board, she has served with several board members who were married or related in some way to district employees.
“In every instance, they recused themselves from decisions that would directly financially impact their family situation in any way. But they were still able to serve. I would expect nothing less of Maria.”
Iñiquez’s appointment was approved by a 2-1 vote. The vote for Norton was unanimous.
The other candidates interviewed were Talia Barajas-Gonzalez, Carlos Guillen, Edgar Salamanca, Karina Vega-Villa and Michael Poirier.
The seven were narrowed down from 14 applicants during a special meeting Monday. The other applicants have not yet been named. The two seats have been open since November.