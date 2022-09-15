WENATCHEE — Two teens charged in a Wenatchee drive-by shooting that wounded a 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court.
Three of the four defendants charged in the Aug. 27 shooting are below the age of 18 — two of whom have been charged as adults.
Octavio M. Medina-Cuevas, 18, of East Wenatchee, and Angel Lara-Sedano, 17, of Wenatchee, are suspected of firing at the victim. They entered not guilty pleas Wednesday in Superior Court to charges of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.
Investigators believe a Honda Accord driven by Omar Romero-Romero, 17, passed by the victim’s home on the 1600 block of South Mission Street and then made a U-turn before Medina-Cuevas and Lara-Sedano allegedly fired shots, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
Romero-Romero, an East Wenatchee resident, is charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. He filed a not guilty plea Monday to both counts.
A 14-year-old boy alleged to have helped Lara-Sedano and Medina-Cuevas hide their firearms in his home after the shooting is charged as a juvenile with complicity to first-degree assault and complicity to drive-by shooting. He’s scheduled for arraignment Tuesday.
Lara-Sedano is held at the Chelan County Juvenile Center on $250,000 bail and Medina-Cuevas is held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $250,000 bail.
Romero-Romero was released to his family after his arrest Aug. 29 and the 14-year-old boy was released Sept. 1, the day following his arrest, after posting a $3,500 bond.
