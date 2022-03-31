LEAVENWORTH — A doctor and accomplished climber was found dead Wednesday in The Enchantments after falling from Dragontail Peak.
The climber was identified as 66-year-old Richard Thurmer of Mukilteo, according to a news release Thursday from Chelan County Emergency Management.
Thurmer summited the tallest mountain on each of the seven continents and worked as a doctor in Everett where he specialized in family medicine.
His wife, Alma Thurmer, on Monday told authorities her husband was climbing The Enchantments alone and she hadn’t heard from him in 24 hours, the news release said. He was expected home on Tuesday. When he didn’t return, rescuers made plans to search for Thurmer.
A helicopter crew spotted a motionless body at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at the base of the Triple Couloir on the north aspect of Dragontail Peak, the release said. The helicopter was unable to land due to high winds.
Two members of Chelan County Mountain Rescue arrived by foot at 2:30 p.m. and confirmed the victim was Thurmer, the release said. Rescuers suspect he fell several hundred feet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thurmer’s body was hoisted by helicopter off the mountain Thursday morning.
His climbing exploits were detailed in a 2017 Everett Herald story, which noted that he climbed the tallest mountain on each of the seven continents:
Aconcagua, Argentina (22,834 feet, 1974)
Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania (19,341 feet, 2009)
Mount Everest, Nepal (29,028 feet, 2010)
Mount Elbrus, Russia (18,510 feet, 2012)
Denali, Alaska (20,320 feet, 2014)
Carstensz Pyramid, Indonesia (16,024 feet, 2016)
Mount Vinson, Antarctica (16,050 feet, 2017)
He also climbed six of the seven second-highest peaks on each continent. An effort to climb the seventh of the second highest, 28,251-foot K2 in Pakistan, fell short, according to court documents.
