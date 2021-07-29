WENATCHEE — The Numerica Performing Arts Center has selected J. Woody Lotts as its next executive director.

Lotts formerly worked as a tour manager for Seattle’s Book-It Repertory Theater and was a producer for Driftwood Players Theater and Phoenix Theatre in Edmonds, according to a news release from the PAC. He is currently living in Lake Forest Park and his start date is pending as he works to relocate to the Wenatchee area.

Lotts is bilingual, speaking both English and Spanish, and he looks forward to bringing diversity to the Wenatchee stage, according to the release. Lotts spent time in Peru coordinating a drama program.

The Numerica PAC opened in 2000 and its first production began in 2001, according to the PAC’s website. The PAC contains a 550-seat theater, as well as an exhibition hall and is run by a non-profit organization.

The theater, like most across the country, has been shuttered for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is scheduled to reopen in September with Music Theatre of Wenatchee's production of "Mama Mia."

Join the online forum

Tony Buhr: 509-664-7123

buhr@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @TonyBuhr

Tags