The trailer where Abel Wilkes, the subject of a police standoff in Leavenworth, was residing in has been "significantly damaged" according to investigators. The East Cascades SWAT Team damaged the trailer both as a deliberate tactic and also by accident via armored vehicles.

WENATCHEE — One of two charges was dropped this week against the man involved in standoff with authorities on Chumstick Highway.

Abel Wilkes, 48, was the center of an 18-hour standoff with SWAT officers at his home on the 16000 block of Chumstick Highway after he reportedly pointed a gun at his neighbor.

A whole wall was torn down during a standoff between the trailers' resident, Abel Wilkes, and law enforcement March 28. Investigators say the damage was a deliberate tactic and also by accident via armored vehicles.


