The trailer where Abel Wilkes, the subject of a police standoff in Leavenworth, was residing in has been "significantly damaged" according to investigators. The East Cascades SWAT Team damaged the trailer both as a deliberate tactic and also by accident via armored vehicles.
A whole wall was torn down during a standoff between the trailers' resident, Abel Wilkes, and law enforcement March 28. Investigators say the damage was a deliberate tactic and also by accident via armored vehicles.
WENATCHEE — One of two charges was dropped this week against the man involved in standoff with authorities on Chumstick Highway.
Abel Wilkes, 48, was the center of an 18-hour standoff with SWAT officers at his home on the 16000 block of Chumstick Highway after he reportedly pointed a gun at his neighbor.
He has been held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center since his arrest March 29. Wilkes was charged March 31 in Chelan County Superior Court with second-degree assault and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Wilkes was charged with obstruction for "willfully hinder, delay, or obstruct Deputy (Ian) Sutton ... in the discharge of his official powers or duties," according to court documents. But the Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney's Office dropped the obstruction charge Tuesday when it filed amended charges.
Ryan Valaas, deputy prosecuting attorney, declined to comment since the case is still pending
Judge Travis Brandt on June 5 also granted a second bail reduction hearing that's scheduled for Monday. Wilkes' bail was set at $250,000. At a bail hearing on May 8, Judge Kristin Ferrara denied a motion to reduce Wilkes' bail.
Wilkes said in a phone call Friday he wants to be released from jail on personal recognizance.
"They could make (bail) a penny, and I wouldn't pay it," he said.
Wilkes also said he was told by his court-appointed attorney, Elizabeth Halls, that the obstruction charge was dropped due to the ongoing investigation and that prosecutors could refile the charge.
During the standoff with police, Sgt. Cory Bernaiche fired a rifle toward a window at Wilkes' residence. Police say that officers heard a shot within Wilkes' residence a few minutes later.
Bernaiche was placed on administrative leave in April, a standard procedure. A use of force review board to determine whether Bernaiche violated any department policy is scheduled next week, said Wenatchee Police Department Chief Steve Crown on Friday.
Bernaiche's use of force is currently being investigated by the Columbia Basin Investigative Team.
Wilkes denies ever shooting at police and denies ever pointing a gun at his neighbor, John Loomis.
Wilkes previously reached out to The Wenatchee World in May and shared his experience during the standoff and in custody. He also discussed the crimes he’s been charged with, details from the standoff and his plans to go to trial.
“I’m not looking to embarrass anyone,” said Wilkes from the jail. “I just feel this was an extreme misuse that got handled very poorly. A knock on my door and that would have been it.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone