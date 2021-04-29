WENATCHEE — A two-week project to rehabilitate pavement and bridge decks on the stretch of Highway 2/97 across the Odabashian Bridge starts Sunday.
The project will include closure of a ramp and some lanes, leading to some traffic delays, according to a press release from the state Department of Transportation.
The segment of road to be worked on stretches between Easy Street and Cascade Avenue. Traffic in each direction will be reduced to one lane over the bridge.
Longer than normal travel times in the morning and afternoon should be expected, according to the release.
Travelers will be able to take detour routes during intermittent ramp closures, according to the release. Speeds through work zones will be reduced to 35 mph.
WSDOT projects the work to be wrapped up by May 17.