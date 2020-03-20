RIVERSIDE — Authorities on Friday released the names of three law enforcement officers involved in the fatal shooting of an Okanogan County man after he allegedly opened fire on the officers in Riverside.
They were identified as deputies Jodie Barcus and Justin Malone with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and Detective Brian Bowling with Omak Police, the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit said in a news release.
Police shooting Witnesses sought in fatality
About 11:30 a.m. March 3, the three officers attempted to serve a felony warrant to 39-year-old Ryan E. Bass, who was inside a car parked outside Riverside Grocery on Main Street when Bass allegedly fired several rounds at them.
The officers returned fire and Bass was struck multiple times. They performed CPR until an ambulance arrived. Bass was transported to Mid Valley Hospital in Omak where he died of his wounds.
Bass had warrants for his arrest, including a felony warrant for failure to appear in Okanogan County Superior Court. There was also probable cause to arrest him on suspicion of a burglary in Omak, the release said.
At this point in the investigation, authorities are declining to say how many rounds Bass fired, how many times he was struck and whether he was shot by all three officers.
“Based on the fact that we are still looking for several more witnesses we do not want to potentially taint witness testimony by providing that level of investigative detail,” said Sgt. Nathan Hahn with Wenatchee Police on Friday.
Barcus has 10.5 years of law enforcement experience, including 2.5 years with the sheriff’s office. She was formerly a member of Colville Tribal Police. Malone has been with the sheriff’s office for eight months. Bowling has been with Omak Police for seven years.
Barcus, Bowling and Malone were placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure in officer-involved shooting investigations.
The shooting is being investigated by the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit. They’re asking all potential witnesses who haven’t been interviewed by police or those with photos or videos to contact Hahn at 888-4251.
The Special Investigation Unit is made up of members of the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Wenatchee Police Department, East Wenatchee Police Department, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol. State Patrol is the lead agency for the investigation.