WENATCHEE — Animal Care and Control officers want to identify a dark brown pit bull-type dog that reportedly attacked a Pomeranian Friday night, leaving it in critical condition.
The Pomeranian was taken to a local veterinary office, according to a news release from the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. The attack was reported about 7:15 p.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Pershing Street in Wenatchee.
According to the release, the pit bull ran down Pershing in the direction of Maple Street.
Anyone with information on the dog or its owner should call 662-9577, option 1.