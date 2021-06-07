WENATCHEE — Local law enforcement instructors last week wrapped up their fifth 24-hour course on de-escalation as a part of a state-mandated training measure.
State lawmakers voted the police training measure, Initiative I-940, into law in 2018. It requires officers statewide to complete mental health and de-escalation training.
Sgt. Brent Frank, who supervises a squad of 10 deputies for the night shift in Chelan County and leads course instruction, said he has seen good results out in the field with the new training materials.
“It’s a shift in mindset for the law enforcement community ... obviously for the better,” he said.
The workshop teaches five main principles with the goal of reducing possible use of force:
- Legal authority
- Communication
- Threat management
- Position and movement
- Equipment management
The Sheriff's Office started its first training in February. Each course is broken into a three-day segment.
Sixty-one deputies in the Chelan County Sheriff's Office are to complete the de-escalation course, he said. It adds up to roughly 160 officers and deputies across the Wenatchee Valley who are required to go through the workshop.
Officers must renew the training once every three years, he said.
Each deputy, sheriff or police chief going through the training is taught to run through the list of procedures and apply them to situations on the job. “We’re not here just giving these people a singular tool that’s called de-escalation, we’re here to fill their toolbox,” he said.
A skill students will work on in the classes is a “think-aloud," he said. This sort of mindset can help officers ask themselves why they are doing what they are doing in future circumstances.
The trainees also participate in mock scenes, trying ways to use the workshop’s de-escalation tactics, he said.
Adam Musgrove, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office chief of patrol, said the mock scene helps deputies be more aware of their actions while out in the field.
The workshop brings up questions such as, “Why am I doing what I’m doing … is this the safest way to be doing this, should I be doing something different?” he said.
It is hard to put on paper what these de-escalation trainings have done for law enforcement, but supervisors like Frank are seeing deputies use their new skills with good outcomes on the job, he said.
“I can't tell you what we’ve prevented, but what I can tell you is the actions that we’re seeing here, that they’re learning in this class, we know it’s preventing a lot of bad things from happening. We know that it’s preventing use of force that is not needed.”
Musgrove said the goal is to have every officer and deputy in the Wenatchee Valley trained in the workshop.
The workshops are open to law enforcement agencies across the state.
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is aiming to have everyone in the office go through the de-escalation course within the next three years and have a third of the department finished with training by the end of 2021.