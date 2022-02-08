WENATCHEE — A lawyer for one of two Douglas County Fire District 2 firefighters who resigned over allegations of obtaining fake COVID-19 vaccination cards told a prosecutor that he had information that others had done the same thing.
The statement was made to Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney Gordon Edgar by the lawyer, Andrew Melton, according to an East Wenatchee Police Department incident report.
Melton was inquiring about doing a “free talk” — a conversation or statement made to prosecutors which could help in solving another crime in exchange for a plea bargain — with the Douglas County prosecutor’s office, according to the incident report.
Jeremy Burke, a Douglas County deputy prosecutor, said that “after further investigation of this alleged information ... he found it to be unreliable,” the report said.
Burke advised after coming to this conclusion that the “free talk” was not going to be offered to Melton’s client, according to the incident report. Melton, a Wenatchee lawyer, declined to comment.
The East Wenatchee Police Department conducted over 20 interviews with Chelan and Douglas County firefighters about the two alleged COVID-19 vaccine card forgeries.
Several firefighters told an East Wenatchee Police Department investigator they heard rumors of 20 or more people — including Confluence Health nurses, firefighters, law enforcement officers and first responders — had also obtained fake COVID-19 vaccine cards from a former East Wenatchee Walgreens pharmacist.
The state Department of Health pharmacist investigator assigned to the pharmacist’s case, Eleanor Doss, told the East Wenatchee Police Department she would be basing her investigation on the confirmed reports and the Walgreens termination, according to the incident report.
As of Jan. 20, there was still an active investigation and the state Department of Health would not provide more details about the investigation, said Katie Pope, a state Department of Health spokesperson, in an email.
Katie Grove, Confluence Health spokesperson, said Confluence Health has no reason to believe that any of its staff members have fraudulent vaccination cards. Confluence’s employee health department has a system for verifying vaccination records with the state database, she said in an email.
Fire Chief Brian Brett said in an interview on Feb. 2 that everybody in the Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 is in compliance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding vaccinations and exemptions. Brett oversees Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2.
The two fire district’s investigations also included checking every firefighter’s COVID-19 vaccination card to see if any other cards had been signed at the East Wenatchee Walgreens Pharmacy, said Andrew Davidson, Chelan County Fire District 1 deputy chief, in an interview with the East Wenatchee Police Department.
Two other COVID-19 vaccination cards had been signed at the East Wenatchee Walgreens Pharmacy but were not related to the same pharmacist allegedly involved, according to Davidson in the incident report.
Two firefighters
Health care workers, law enforcement and firefighters were required by state mandate to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or, to continue working, receive a medical or religious exemption.
One of the two firefighters, former Captain William Seth Ellis, allegedly told other firefighters that he had submitted a forged COVID-19 vaccination card as early as Sept. 30, according to a notice of pre-discipline hearing obtained through a records request made to Douglas County Fire District 2.
Chelan and Douglas County battalion chiefs Peter Rigelman and John Glenn confronted the firefighter on Oct. 17 after they were informed about a conversation Ellis had with a couple other firefighters the day before, according to the police incident report.
Ellis “did not deny that (he was) unvaccinated and had submitted a forged card” on Oct. 17, according to a Douglas County Fire District 2 notice of discipline.
Rigelman told an East Wenatchee Police investigator that Ellis also admitted that he did have a fraudulent vaccine card, according to the incident report.
Ellis then attended a pre-disciplinary hearing on Oct. 25 to respond to the allegations against him.
Ellis “questioned portions of the investigation and raised several procedural issues but did not retract (his) prior admission or provide any evidence or explanation that refuted the findings,” according to the notice of discipline.
Glenn also stated in an interview with the East Wenatchee Police Department that further investigations “found numerous employees had been aware of the fraudulent COVID card incident, however, they had not come forward with the information.”
Former firefighter, Joshua William Bollinger, for Fire District 2, “admitted of his own volition … that he had obtained a forged vaccine card from Walgreens in East Wenatchee,” according to a Douglas County Fire District 2 notice of pre-discipline hearing.
Bollinger attended a pre-discipline hearing on Oct. 26 where he “acknowledged making a mistake ... but did not provide any specific evidence or explanation that refuted the findings,” according to the Douglas County Fire District 2 notice of discipline.
Bollinger and Ellis could not be reached to comment. The two firefighters resigned on Oct. 27.
The aftermath
Deputy Chief Davidson also said to the East Wenatchee Police Department that the fire district was adamant about not wanting to pursue any further discipline or charges for the two firefighters.
But the department did report this information to the FBI and state and federal health departments, according to Davidson.
Edgar, the Douglas County prosecutor, said in an email to The Wenatchee World on Feb. 4 that he has not made a formal charging decision because he is waiting on final reports from East Wenatchee Police and the state Department of Health.
Edgar said he has asked police investigators for some follow-up to the initial police report.