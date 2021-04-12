OMAK — The Associated Students of Wenatchee Valley College at Omak presents “haʔntíxʷ iʔ‿tmxʷúlaʔxʷ uł niʕ̓íp txt̓ntsis — Respect the Earth and She will Always Take Care of You” — with Dr. Jeannette Armstrong as part of the Earth Day celebration on Tuesday, April 20.
This Zoom webinar event, from 1:30-2:30 p.m., is free and open to the public. Participants can register at bit.ly/3218GfO.
Armstrong, an award-winning Okanagan-Canadian author and artist, is a fluent speaker in Okanagan/Nsyilxcn and a traditional knowledge keeper of the Syilx Okanagan people.
She will discuss the ethical concepts that underpin the traditional ecological knowledge practiced from her Syilx Okanagan perspective — how people interact with the lands they occupy is intertwined with how they interact with each other.
She will address how seeking ancestral knowledge can impact the next generation and the importance of intimacy with the land, taking responsibility for relationships, and building resilient communities in the face of cultural and environmental destruction.