NCW — Okanogan and Douglas counties joined Chelan County this week in banning short-term rentals and other housing for the foreseeable future.
All three counties expressed a concern of an influx of people overwhelming rural medical resources. The resolutions between the counties differ in the industries they target or the extent of the closures, but all three have some sort of ban on the use of short-term rentals.
On April 6, Chelan County passed a resolution banning the use of short-term rentals, recreation vehicles and campgrounds. It amended that resolution on Monday by allowing the use of private campgrounds and people to use recreation vehicles on property they or family members own.
In addition, Douglas County banned, starting April 14, anyone from using recreation vehicles for camping, sleeping or occupancy unless it is occurring on property they own, according to a county news release.
Okanogan County closed all hospitality lodging on April 14, according to a county news release. The closure includes resorts, hotels, motels, short-term rentals, timeshares, campgrounds, RV parks and private property used as campgrounds.
Okanogan County made exceptions for people including:
- People residing in hospitality since March 17 or earlier.
- People employed in hospitality lodging and for those working in response to the COVID-19 response, such as health care professionals.
- People traveling in Okanogan County doing shipping or deliveries, such as truck drivers.