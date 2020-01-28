OKANOGAN — An Okanogan County child has died from complications from Influenza B, the fifth pediatric death in Washington this flu season.
Okanogan County Public Health said this is the first flu-related death reported in the county for the 2019-20 season.
“The flu strain currently circulating in our county and over the last several weeks is predominantly Influenza B, which has particularly hit our young people hard,” Community Health Director Lauri Jones said in a news release. “We are deeply saddened for the family and their loss.”
The department encourages people to wash their hands often with soap or alcohol-based hand sanitizer, cover their coughs and sneezes, stay home when sick, and get the flu shot. Visit knockoutflu.org for more information.