OKANOGAN — Most of Okanogan County government’s computer network is down, including its health department, after a cyber attack on Saturday morning.
A computer service team is running a diagnostic program in order to find what is causing the issues, said Tanya Craig, the county’s risk manager, by phone Wednesday morning. It is a slow process, she said.
A few of the services that are down include public works, courts, the Sheriff’s Office and the treasurer, she said, adding, “basically it’s everything.”
Many phones connected to the city’s computer system are also affected, with the exception of 911, she said.
People who are having troubles contacting a county office can call the County Call Center at 422-2420 or 422-2422. Those needing to call the Sheriff’s Office for non-emergencies can call 422-7119, 422-6968 or 422-6967.