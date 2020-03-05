RIVERSIDE — Law enforcement officers in Okanogan County shot and killed a man Tuesday in Riverside after he allegedly opened fire on the officers.
The officers were not injured.
An Okanogan County sheriff’s deputy and an Omak police detective were attempting to contact the man about a felony warrant for his arrest when he fired several shots toward them, the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit said in a news release.
The two officers returned fire. Deputies began CPR on him and he was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries, the release said. Officials did not say how many times the man was shot.
The shooting occurred about 11:30 a.m. on Main Street.
The man’s identity hasn’t been released. The officers, also not yet identified, were placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure following officer-involved shootings.
The shooting is being investigated by the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit, which is comprised of six law enforcement agencies from Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties. The Washington State Patrol will act as the lead agency.