OKANOGAN — The two escaped inmates from the Okanogan County Jail were still on the loose Friday afternoon.
Christian White, 53, and Kristofer Wittman, 28, broke free Tuesday morning though an HVAC system that led to the jail roof, according to documents filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
“We’re still looking, kicking leads,” Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said Friday.
Investigators are checking with known associates and at locations where the two have frequented, Hawley said. Law enforcement agencies in Okanogan, Chelan and Douglas counties are on the lookout for White in particular because he’s a resident of Rock Island. Wittman is from Bellingham and police in that area have been notified of his escape, Hawley said.
Based on the charges for which they were booked into custody, Hawley said they don’t present much public safety risk, although, he cautioned, “their desire to stay out of jail” could change that.
Warrants have been issued for their arrest and the public is advised against attempting to apprehend White or Wittman, Hawley said.
Among other charges, both were in jail for attempting to elude police.
White was in custody for a Department of Corrections warrant, attempt to elude, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, hit and run, third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.
Wittman was in custody for possession of a stolen vehicle, attempt to elude, obstructing, reckless driving, second-degree driving with a suspended license, second-degree attempted escape and second-degree malicious mischief.