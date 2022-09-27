Oktoberfest
Buy Now

Steve Lord, chairman of the Leavenworth Oktoberfest, makes funny faces in a group photo of a visiting group from New Braunfels, Texas, in 2016.  Lord and Projekt Bayern are in a legal fight with the city of Leavenworth over the festival. 

LEAVENWORTH — Stop me when this gets confusing.

Projekt Bayern, former organizer of the Leavenworth Oktoberfest in Leavenworth, is hosting the Leavenworth Oktoberfest this year at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. The city of Leavenworth, which ended its contract with Projekt Bayern last year, is hosting Oktoberfest in Leavenworth ... in Leavenworth.

Download PDF City of Leavenworth lawsuit
Download PDF Projekt Bayern counterclaim


Tags

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?