100 years ago — 1919
Edith Greenburg, superin
- tendent of schools in Waterville, was a visitor in Wenatchee Friday while on her way to Seattle.
Judge S.D. Griffith
- left Friday afternoon for Lake Chelan, where he will join his family for a camping expedition.
50 years ago — 1969
Von Smith shot a 78 to win the monthly men’s division tournament at Rock Island Golf Course on Sunday. Hollis Goff was runner-up with an 81 and Kenny Ackerman finished third with an 82. Bill Carpenter shot the low net score of 66. Tying for second with 68s were John Billingsley and Art Simshauser
- .
Alva W. Bettis has notified Douglas County commissioners that he is leaving his county engineer post for private employment. Bettis, with the county for two years, said he has accepted a position with Munson-Nash Futrell & Associates in East Wenatchee. Sim Besel
- , who was Bettis’ assistant, was appointed as acting engineer.
25 years ago — 1994
Mission Creek Players today announced the cast for its fall production of Tina Howe’s comedy/drama “Painting Churches.” Sherry Schreck will play Fanny Church and Church’s husband, Gardner, will be played by Paul Huck. Ginger Phillips will take the role of the Churches’ daughter, Margaret. Director Kathy Z. Smithson said the behind the scenes workers will include Michael Saelens, set design; Paul E. Burke, set construction; and Terra Schaller, Curtis Humes, Mary Stegemeyer and Joylene Laws
- , props and costume changes.
- Port of Douglas County Commissioner
Tom Reid announced his resignation
- on Wednesday, saying he’s building a new home near Spokane and will move there this fall. A staunch conservative known for his anti-government views, Reid has served as a port commissioner since 1984. He is retired from a family business, Reid Pump and Supply Co. The resignation is effective Sept. 30.
Meegan E. Gallagher of East Wenatchee is among 70 Linfield College students who will spend this fall participating in a semester-abroad program. Gallagher, a junior majoring in elementary education, will study at Linfield’s center in San Jose, Costa Rica. Gallagher is the daughter of Marian E. Gallagher of East Wenatchee and Sterling Gallagher of Anchorage.