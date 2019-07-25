100 years ago — 1919
♦ Guests at the Wenatchee Hotel this week have been Mr. and Mrs. F.T. Crowe of Seattle, R.L. Ferguson of Grandin, Mont., Mr. and Mrs. I. Gibson of Vancouver, B.C., C.W. Coulter of Seattle, Mr. and Mrs. K.S. Pitcher of Yakima, W.A. Harrington of Pateros and C.G. Leighton of Olympia.
♦ Elman Hotel registered guests have included Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Donaldson of Mansfield, Mr. and Mrs. G.F. Davis of Ellensburg, Mr. and Mrs. W.N. Winter of Everett, Mr. and Mrs. N.B. Jamison of Everett, Mr. and Mrs. Ole Hoel and Nels Hoel of Addy and F.L. McCrea of Brewster.
50 years ago — 1969
♦ Robert D. "Bob" McCormack, former president of the original First National Bank of Wenatchee, has died at his home in Seattle. McCormack came to Wenatchee from Spokane in 1918 to look after the interests of his father, J.K. McCormack, one of the founders of the First National Bank of Wenatchee. Robert McCormack was one of the promoters of the Liberty Theatre and helped acquire the original land for development of the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club. He was also an early stockholder in the Washington Motor Coach Co., predecessor of Greyhound Lines. After the First National Bank became a part of the Seattle-First system, McCormack moved to Seattle where he had business interests.
25 years ago — 1994
♦ Tom Rothrock of Cashmere was one of 15 skiers named to the Western Regional Development Group by the U.S. Alpine Ski Team, headquartered in Park City, Utah. Rothrock, 16, learned to ski at Mission Ridge when he was 5 years old and has been a member of the Mission Ridge Ski Club since 1986. Rothrock will be training with the development group from Aug. 5-18 at Mount Hood. Being named to the regional group is the first step in the U.S. Ski Team development program. Rothrock is currently ranked fourth in the U.S. in Super G (a hybrid between downhill and giant slalom) for his age group. He is also ranked nationally in the top 15 in downhill and giant slalom.
♦ Kelly S. Richards of Homchick Clark Smith Focht & Associates was elected 1994-95 president of the Wenatchee Chapter of the Washington Society of Certified Public Accountants during the group’s annual meeting recently. Other new chapter officers include Tiffany Stadler, Cordell Neher & Co., president-elect; Benedict Armstrong, McQuaig & Welk, secretary/treasurer; and Brad A. Thomas, Liberty Orchards Inc., past president.