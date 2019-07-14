100 years ago — 1919
♦ G.W. Henderson of Davenport will be superintendent of Waterville schools next year.
♦ Elwha Krueger, a student nurse at Swedish Hospital, has returned to Seattle after spending a week here with her mother, Mrs. Charles Krueger.
♦ C.M. Francies of the Buick Sales Company received three carloads of Buicks this week and they are already sold.
50 years ago — 1969
♦ Boy Scouts from three Wenatchee troops took part Sunday in a ceremony at Blaine commemorating the 48th anniversary of the Peace Arch. The boys took part in a flag-raising and a parade in which civic and youth groups from both sides of the international border participated. Attending from Troop 8 were Scoutmaster Chuck Fuller, Mike Jones, Bill Steele, Francis Abraham, Dan Parker, Charles Harris, Justin Bissel, Kevin Rye, Kenny Rye, Robert Graham and Daryl McCallister. From Troop 5 was Nick Schoffen, from Troop 89 was Willie Hill, and from Troop 7 was Rick Kinzel. Also accompanying the group were Mr. and Mrs. Noel Jones and Mr. and Mrs. James Fuller.
25 years ago — 1994
♦ Wenatchee’s estimated population has increased by 460 people since last year, according to preliminary population estimates from the state Office of Financial Management. The estimated population has gone from 23,000 to 23,460. City Planning Director Bob Hughes presented the information at a Tuesday city commission meeting. He said the population estimates are used in per capita calculations for gas tax and other revenues collected by the state and shared with local governments. Figures show a statewide population increase of 9.6 percent since 1990, a 7.5 percent Wenatchee increase since 1990 and an 11 percent Chelan County increase since 1990. The preliminary estimates for NCW counties are: Chelan, 58,000, up from 56,000 in 1993; Douglas, 29,300, up from 28,500; Okanogan, 35,900, up from 35,400; and Grant, 62,200, up from 60,300.