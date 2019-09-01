100 years ago — 1919
Ruth Graham and Jessie Briskey, both of Cashmere, were united in marriage yesterday. Rev. H.E. Hobart officiated. The bride wore dark blue taffeta and the groom was in his khaki uniform, having just recently returned from a nine-month service in France. Accompanying the couple were Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Graham
- of Cashmere, parents of the bride.
- The Cashmere School Board has accepted plans submitted by a Seattle architectural firm for a new high school building, auditorium, assembly hall and gymnasium.
50 years ago — 1969
- The U.S. House has approved a bill providing nearly $1.45 million for development and land acquisition in the North Cascades National Park. The funds are in a bill appropriating money for the current fiscal year for the Department of the Interior. It has been sent to the Senate for consideration.
25 years ago — 1994
Brian and Vivian Farnsworth of Wenatchee may have thought they were raising emus in total isolation until they attended the American Emu Association Convention and Exhibition in Nashville last month. The Farnsworths with the
- ir eight birds are one of about 10,000 U.S. families now pen raising about 400,000 of the tall, flightless birds. The association is calling them “the new American livestock.”
Douglas W. Mehl, assistant vice president and Denver, Colo., division manager of Safeco, has been promoted to division vice president. He is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the son of Ed Mehl
- of Wenatchee.
Donna Biram
- has been named Employee of the Month at Wenatchee Valley Clinic. Biram has been switchboard operator at the clinic for the past nine years.
- The Wenatchee Association of Realtors has handed out several awards. The recipients include Windermere Realtor
Norma Jessup, named Realtor of the Month for her work with the Political Mobilization Fund; Windermere Realtor Jamie Loewen, named Realtor of the Month for setting up a special auction for the Political Mobilization Fund; Interwest Savings Bank loan officer Carlton Olson, named Affiliate of the Month for contributions to the real estate industry; and Jackie Molvik, escrow officer with Land Title Co. of Chelan-Douglas Counties, named Affiliate of the Month for her professionalism.