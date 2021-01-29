From the archives of The Wenatchee World
115 years ago — 1906
Joseph Ekleberner has purchased a lot on Mission Street from J.S. Mooney and Co. for $300.
M.R. Marr has begun remodeling his residence on Washington Street. The improvements will cost about $1,000.
Lee Farnsworth will build a residence on Douglas Street.
A.J. Bass last week sold two residential properties, one on Mission Street and one on Chelan Avenue, to Mrs. Lillis for $2,700.
Jack O'Connor as assumed the contract of digging the cellar and erecting the foundation for the new addition to the Cottage Hotel.
A special meeting of the Wenatchee City Council will be held tomorrow night to consider buying the fairgrounds with the intent of converting it into a park.
Lem Ranslem, Otis Theteroe and Walter Ogilvie took the top prizes at Maxwell's Billiard Parlor Saturday evening.
65 years ago — 1956
Nationwide attention was brought to Wenatchee Saturday afternoon when the "Hawaii Calls" radio program extended greetings to 46 persons who arrived at the Ala Moana Hotel on Waikiki Beach for a 12-day vacation as part of the Wenatchee Daily World Hawaiian Airventure tour program.
President Eisenhower this week announced in Washington, D.C. that North Central Washington has been declared an emergency livestock feed area. The proclamation, hailed by cattlemen of the district, means that stocks of government-stored surplus grains may be released for feeding in Ferry, Okanogan, Douglas and most of Chelan counties.
Janet Caldwell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Caldwell of Wenatchee, was recently selected to head the band committee for the Valentine dance at Central Washington College of Education in Ellensburg.
Mrs. L.E. Easley is the new president of the Three Links Sewing Club. Other officers elected are Mrs. A.H. Davis, vice president; Mrs. T.D. Crawford, secretary; and Mrs. R. Slack, treasurer.
Golden Delicious apple trees from Wenatchee will be presented to President Eisenhower at his Gettysburg farm sometime in April. The presentation, sponsored by the Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce and to be held in conjunction with the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, received White House approval this week.
The first two men to graduate from Alcoa's apprentice training program at its Wenatchee Works plant received their diplomas recently. Roger Johnson and Wayne Eshelman are now journeymen, according to Don King, apprentice supervisor.
Mr. and Mrs. Beany Lanphere left Saturday for Los Angeles, where they will attend a color TV and "hi fi" show.
40 years ago — 1981
Jennie Luhn, who has run the nursing home at Tonasket's North Valley Hospital for the past six years, was named Citizen of the Year at the Tonasket Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet Monday night.
A recently completed $4 million expansion project at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake will be open for public inspection Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, according to Jack Nelson, administrator.
Jeff Bean, a sophomore at Pacific Lutheran University from Wenatchee, is performing in three of the nation's most famous concert halls during a cross country tour this month. He is touring with the internationally known Choir of the West and chamber orchestra. The 70-person ensemble performed at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles Jan. 20 and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Jan. 25. Its next engagement will be Sunday at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
John Tontz was honored as Citizen of the Year at the annual East Wenatchee District Chamber of Commerce banquet.
More than 230 area orchardists gathered in Ephrata Wednesday for the annual mid-winter meeting of the Columbia Basin Horticulture Society. A highlight of the program was the presentation of the group's Golden Apple Award to Dr. Earl Seeley of Bridgeport. Seeley, a former staff member at the Tree Fruit Research Center in Wenatchee and now in private orchard development, was recognized for his contribution to the Columbia Basin orchard industry. The presentation was made by Tom Bollinger, of Quincy, the organization's vice president.
Dr. Eric Whitener will open the Sunset Veterinary Clinic, 1500 Sunset Highway in East Wenatchee, on Monday. Whitener, originally from Quincy, practiced in the Tri-Cities for a year before moving to East Wenatchee.
Eight members and officers of the Wenatchee Board of Realtors attended the quarterly meeting of the Washington Association of Realtors in Olympia. They were Jay Bean, Sue Bean, Wanda Martin, Ray Click, Dennis Johnson, Liz Johnson, Tom Walters and Cheri Kelley.
Judy Carr has been cast in the title role of Music Theatre of Wenatchee's spring production of "Annie Get Your Gun," April 29-30, May 1-2. Others in the cast include Dave Kurtz, Steve Brady, Sonja Morton, John Westerman, Tim Harlan, Denise Dammel, Dawn Lambert, Kristy Jane Lee, Lance Paine, Nita Paine, Sherman Wiggs, Pat Creger, April Szymkowski, Marcy Stegeman, Kip Erickson, Wade Cole and Tom Keenan.