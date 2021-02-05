From the archives of The Wenatchee World
115 years ago — 1906
- H.F. Hubbard will soon incorporate the Columbia Abstract Co. The business will occupy the offices recently vacated by Kirk Whited on Mission Street.
- Hermann W. Schroeder, who has been employed with Caldwell's tailoring establishment, has bought out Blaine Sullivan of the firm of Sullivan and Nolan.
- Mr. and Mrs. C.C. Griggs will leave Sunday for Seattle to visit relatives.
- Howard Baumgartner has sold his interest in the Palace Bakery and Restaurant.
- Conrad Rose left today on a business trip to Seattle.
- Charles Wildberger, assistant cashier at Columbia Valley Bank, is having a two-story frame residence built on D Street.
- Representatives of Frye-Bruhn Packing Co. of Seattle were in Wenatchee yesterday to begin negotiating with Charles Harlin for the purchase of his meat business. Harlin has given the company a 10-day option but would not reveal the price he is asking. The Harlin Meat Co. has been in operation in Wenatchee since 1897 and currently runs two markets. Members of the business in addition to Harlin are Otto Harlin and Glen Wells.
- City Marshal Peter Wheeler yesterday notified saloon keepers of Wenatchee to keep their places closed on Sunday under penalty of arrest and prosecution.
65 years ago — 1956
- Marilu Schreck, a Seattle University student from Waterville, has been chosen to serve as princess on the school's 1956 homecoming court. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank M. Schreck of Waterville.
- Mrs. Franklin Kells and Mrs. Clair VanDivort today were announced as royalty chaperones for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival.
- Preliminary survey of the Wenatchee Hydro Project has been completed. Lynch Bros. of Seattle removed the last of the diamond drill equipment from the Wenatchee River in Tumwater Canyon Wednesday which was the final step of the process, according to Ed Metcalf of the Chelan County PUD.
- Two pioneer families of the valley will be honored by the Cashmere Chamber of Commerce at its annual banquet Tuesday. They are the families of Charles Brender and Mrs. Kate Bailey.
- Mrs. Keene Rickard and Mrs. Lawrence Dickinson were co-hostesses to the members of the Evergreen Club of Plain and Lake Wenatchee Thursday at the Dickinson home.
- Judy Morical was named Homemaker of Tomorrow at Manson High School.
- Gertrude Sawtells has been elected president of the Thea Rho Mothers Club in Oroville. Other officers are Muriel Turner, vice president; and Lucille Harnasch, secretary-treasurer.
- The skiing Panthers of Wenatchee High School are setting their sights on the mythical state ski championship this weekend when they complete in a Daily World-sponsored invitational meet at the Squilchuck Ski Bowl. The WHS team includes Tom Franklin, Jody Hughes, Ken Paton, Tom Parkhill, Mike Sampson, Tom Halvorson, Richard Congdon, John Wallace and Paul Thomas.
- Mrs. Bertha Richter, a Waterville pioneer, celebrated her 90th birthday Monday at a party held at the Columbia Hotel.
- Mrs. Clarence R. Williams is the newly elected president of the West Wenatchee Grange Ladies' Auxiliary.
40 years ago — 1981
- Officers have been elected for the Wenatchee Chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW). Patricia Ender will serve as president. Others are Stephanie Merrill, vice president; Sandy Orach, secretary; and Holly Dunham, treasurer.
- U.S. Energy Secretary James Edwards has accepted the resignation of Sterling Munro as administrator of the Bonneville Power Administration. Munro, who maintains a home in Wenatchee, said he was notified that the resignation was accepted in a telephone call Monday from J.M. Schulman, director of personnel for the Energy Department. Munro, a former aide to Sen. Henry M. Jackson, D-Wash., became BPA chief in early 1978.
- Dave Whitmore is the new president of the Wenatchee Area Chamber of Commerce. He replaces Mike Larsen, who is moving to Walla Walla.
- Jim Buchanan, principal of Grant Elementary School and a 31-year employee of the Eastmont School District, announced his retirement at the end of the school year.
- Voters in the Peshastin-Dryden School District have rejected a proposal to merge with the Cashmere School District.
- Bob Ulrich, representative of Methow Valley Recreation Inc., told the Twisp Chamber of Commerce Tuesday night that the corporation is pursuing development of the proposed Early Winters ski area northwest of Winthrop.
- Charles and Phyllis Kemptor of Soap Lake were named Citizens of the Month Wednesday by the Soap Lake City Council. They were honored for their patriotism in keeping a Christmas tree lit until the 52 American hostages in Iran were released.
- The Senate Natural Resources Committee Wednesday endorsed the appointment of Rolland "Rollie" Schmitten of Cashmere as director of the state Department of Fisheries. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the full Senate.