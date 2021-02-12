From the archives of The Wenatchee World
115 years ago — 1906
The steamer Enterprise made a trip from Wenatchee to Orondo this morning. It will make two trips daily and will be kept on the run until water in the Okanogan River rises sufficiently to permit navigation. The Enterprise will carry freight and passengers.
Henry Crass returned last night from Quincy, where he has been trying cases.
A small blaze broke out last night at J.M. Duffy's saloon on Wenatchee Avenue. The fire was quickly extinguished and the only damage was one broken window.
W.A. Sanders has purchased two lots in the Great Northern plat, on the north-west corner of Wenatchee Avenue and First Street, for $3,000.
C.J. Martin and family have arrived from Seattle to become residents of Wenatchee. They have moved into a house at the corner of First and C streets but are also looking for property to buy and build on.
Edna Thompson was the guest of honor at a surprise party in honor of her 14th birthday. Guests included Lulu Morck, Louise Lail, Florence Fenton, Zerlina Patterson, Dorothy Wilson, Mary Gunn, James Taylor, Carl Morck, George Collier, John Hattan, Paul Martin, William Thompson and Arthur Gunn.
J.B. Smith of Merritt was in Wenatchee Friday looking after real estate concerns.
Several new water mains in Wenatchee are being laid this week with work continuing through the summer. The first will run from Kittitas Street to the residence of F.A. Rogers. This extension will have 1,800 feet of four-inch wood pipe.
The Commercial Club of Wenatchee opened its new meeting rooms earlier this month in the Beal block.
Joe Cunningham left this morning on a business trip to Seattle.
65 years ago — 1956
The possibility of establishing a tourist bureau at the International Boundary near Oroville has been voiced by a member of the Washington State Advertising Commission. Vice chairman Ward J. Walker said the plan might be hastened by a greater evidence of local interest and financial participation. The proposed venture will be discussed at the Okanogan Valley Chamber of Commerce meeting this week in Brewster.
Doreen Smith, a senior at Omak High School, has been selected to represent the town as its princess at the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival this spring.
Peter J. Bymers has been installed as worshipful master of Badger Mountain Masonic Lodge No. 57.
Officers of the Mansfield IOOF Lodge were installed Tuesday night. They are Dave Washburn, noble grand; R.F. Matthiesen, vice grand; Wallace Thomsen, secretary; and Jay Avenell, treasurer.
Cassell Forrester is the new president of the Okanogan County Cattlemen's Association. Roland Sackman is the outgoing president.
Officers for the Waterville Commercial Club have been installed for the coming year. They are Charles Clements, president; Paul Obergh, vice president; and Keith Marney, secretary-treasurer.
Dr. Ron Miller is the new president of the Cashmere Chamber of Commerce. He succeeds Cecil Hawker.
Glendenwatha Camp Fire group had their first Council Fire Monday at Grant School. Those attending were Karen Halstead, Patricia Brixey, Kendra Jensen, Stephanie Lance, Mary Alice Terry, Darlene Falk, Karen Turnipseed and Sharon St. John.
40 years ago — 1981
Theresa Schreck, 17-year-old golfing sensation, has been named 1980 Woman Athlete of the Year by the Inland Empire Sports Writers and Broadcasters. Schreck, a Lewis & Clark High School senior, is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Schreck of East Wenatchee.
The Chelan Goats clinched the Caribou Trail League basketball championship with a 63-58 victory over a tough Tonasket club Thursday night.
Former Wenatchee resident William Honeysett has been named 1980 Urban Leaguer of the Year by the Inland Area Urban League of San Bernardino and Riverside counties in California. His parents are Mr. and Mrs. Harlan Honeysett of Wenatchee.
Helen Austin has been named office manager-bookkeeper for Washington Fruit Growers, Inc.
Mrs. Ron Myers was elected president of the Monitor Homemakers Club. Other officers are Mrs. Karl Miller, vice president; Mrs. J. Wilbur Zufall, secretary; and Mrs. Jerry Kenoyer, treasurer.
Quincy High School student Ruth Vreeman took first place in the Educational Service District No. 171 annual high school art show. She received the Seattle-First National Bank Award of $50 for her oil painting.
Eta Rho Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Wenatchee Valley College elected Jeff Thoroughman as president during a meeting Jan. 18 at the home of Regina Kinzel. Other officers for the winter term are J.P. Leghorn, activities; Sherman Wiggs, programs; Karl Dietrich, membership; Joanne Week, secretary; and Greg Schumacher, treasurer.