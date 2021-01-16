Old News | From The Wenatchee World files: Steamboat runs stopped; Auvil sells land for Daroga Park; new Safeway being built

115 years ago — 1906
- Mrs. M.O. Tibbits hosted a card party for several of her friends. Among those attending were Mrs. Frank Reeves, Mrs. Ettie Griggs, Nellie Culp and Mrs. J.J. Griggs.
- A card party for members of the C.C. Club was held last Friday night. Among those attending were Mr. and Mrs. Frank Reeves, Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Buttles, Mr. and Mrs. John A. Gellatly, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Ferryman, Mr. and Mrs. John Ferryman, Mr. and Mrs. A.A. Bousquet, Mr. and Mrs. H. Crass, Mr. and Mrs. A.A. Piper, Mr. and Mrs. N.T. Perry, Mrs. Zelma Hines, Nellie Culp, Catherine Miller, Zelma Reeves, Dr. F.E. Culp, Jack Miller Judge R.S. Steiner and Judge C.H. Neal.
- Wenatchee Eagles will hold an evening of cards and dancing Tuesday evening. Music will be provided by the Wenatchee Theatre orchestra.
- Wenatchee Canal Co. has moved into its new quarters, formerly occupied by the Wenatchee Produce Co.
- Albin Meat Market is moving into its new quarters on the corner of Orondo and Wenatchee avenues.
- Due to a very low Columbia River level, the C & O Steamboat Co. has discontinued most wheat shipments down river although flour from the various up country mills is being brought down and up river merchandise is being handled without difficulty.
- Edward Ellis, superintendent and manager of North Star Mining Co. in the Red Mountain district, was in Wenatchee last week checking on prospects for the Red Mountain state road that was surveyed last summer. Ellis said that 10 or 12 rich properties will be developed as soon as the road, bringing in supplies and machinery, is finished.
65 years ago — 1956
- Mrs. Walter McLean is the new president of the Eastmont Presbyterian Church Women.
- The fifth annual Squilchuck Ski Jumping Tournament was sponsored by the Wenatchee Ski Club.
- The Rev. John A. McNees will retire from his job as Chelan County probation officer Jan. 31. Leonard V. Breckenridge has been appointed as his successor.
- Moses Lake High School students are conducting a survey to determine the opinion of residents about establishing a community junior college there. The results will be presented to the Moses Lake School Board to determine the necessity of including a community college in future educational planning.
- Alfred L. Thiele, who retired from commercial banking after more than 45 years of service, has opened a financial service office in Wenatchee.
- The Orondo Community Presbyterian Church held its annual business meeting last week. The Rev. R.F. Pilcher was called to serve as pastor for the coming year.
- Johnny Cherberg, head football coach at the University of Washington, will be the featured speaker at the Wenatchee Junior Chamber of Commerce’s annual football banquet Jan. 26 at the Beacon Hill Grange Hall. Grid teams from Wenatchee Valley College, Wenatchee High School and H.B. Ellison Junior High School will be honored.
- Clair VanDivort, a longtime contractor in the Wenatchee area, has been selected as a representative of small business to the President’s Safety Conference in Washington, D.C. later this year.
- Frank Taylor Jr. was elected president of the Wenatchee YMCA.
40 years ago — 1981
- Molly L. Kreinbring is the new worthy adviser of Wenatchee Rainbow Girls Assembly No. 4.
- President Carter this week proposed some $12.8 million in appropriations for construction projects at Chief Joseph Dam, operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
- A Feb. 1 opening date has been set for the new Controlled Atmosphere Tavern, 110 Second St. The business was once a sandwich shop and has been completely remodeled and expanded with 1,200 additional square feet.
25 years ago — 1981
- Jack Leedy has retired from the Chelan County PUD following a 25 year career. Leedy began work for the PUD in 1956 as a groundman and was promoted to head groundman and equipment operator in 1962.
- Former Wenatchee resident Merrill Plughoff has been promoted to the position of vice president at the Issaquah Branch of Seattle-First National Bank. Plughoff is a 1963 graduate of Wenatchee High School.
- East Wenatchee’s new Safeway “superstore” is about 60 percent complete, company officials report, and on schedule for its April opening.
- Leonard “Babe” Hewitt, manager of the field department for Dalgety Foods (formerly Cedergreen Foods), has retired after 41 years with the company.
- Chelan County PUD commissioners approved the purchase of Auvil Fruit Company’s 284-acre Daroga Park for $2 million as part of the district’s Rocky Reach Exhibit R plan. It is the largest single land purchase to date for recreational use in connection with the federally-required plan.
- Wenatchee city employee Steve Jacobson put up many flags that lined downtown streets Tuesday. Mayor Jim Lynch said the flags were the city’s way of welcoming home the 52 Americans held hostage in Iran.
— World staff