100 years ago — 1919
♦ Scott Prowell of the Wenatchee Garage went to Spokane Wednesday and drove back to Wenatchee by way of Waterville.
50 years ago — 1969
♦ Rev. Chester Finkbeiner, administrator of the Deaconess Hospital, gave an address of appreciation at a party and awards ceremony Wednesday honoring 32 Candy Stripers. Mrs. Edna Gills, director of volunteers, presented awards to the following workers: 100-hour pins, Chris Freeman, Renee Hahn, Paula Shaw, Virginia Shove, Joyce Simmons and Teresa Soden; 150-hour certificates, Donna Bray and Linda Yost; 200-hour caps, Pam Pace, Linda Yost, Teresa Williams and Sue Judkins; and 250-hour stripes, Debbie Ogle and Debbie Stufflebeam.
25 years ago — 1994
♦ Former Omak High standout pitcher Jason Romine was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the major league baseball amateur draft held June 2-4. Romine, a right-handed power pitcher, was selected out of Mendocino Community College in Mendocino, Calif. The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder went 7-2 with an earned-run average below 2.00 and a 92 mph fastball, and led his Pioneers to a fourth-place finish at last year’s Class A state tournament. In 81 innings, he allowed just 30 hits and struck out 145 batters.
♦ The average home sale price in the Wenatchee area and in Chelan and Douglas counties rose to new highs in April, according to a Coldwell Banker Davenport report. In the Wenatchee area, the average home sale price was $115,700 in April — a 25-percent jump over the average price of $92,500 in April 1993. In the two-county area, the average sale price climbed to $118,000 this April compared with $100,900 in April of last year. That represents a 17-percent hike.
♦ Rock Island City Council members appointed Dennis Spaeth to the council at their Thursday meeting. Spaeth is the owner of Dad’s Country Store.
♦ City parks gained more advocates as the Wenatchee Park Board increased from five members to seven. Gene Anderson, Juan Garcia and Dr. Tina Scull joined the board which advises city commissioners on park issues. Anderson and Garcia were appointed to new positions. Scull succeeded Jacquie Shane who resigned. Scull, who served on the board for six years, returned after a year-and-a-half absence.