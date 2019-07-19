100 years ago — 1919
♦ Elman Hotel guests this week included Fred Conklin of Brewster.
50 years ago — 1969
♦ Eastmont Jaycee Wives will install officers during a dinner meeting at Tony’s Grill in Wenatchee. The new officers are Mrs. Patrick Terry, president; Mrs. John E. Brockwell, vice president; Mrs. Robert Love, secretary; and Mrs. Larry Strong, treasurer.
♦ Virginia Neal of East Wenatchee was elected secretary of the Douglas County Homemakers Council. Mrs. Shine Thoren of Mansfield is the new treasurer. Edith Jensen continues as president and Mary Smith is vice president.
Mrs. Stan Sterley of Bridgeport has been named the new second extension coordinator for junior membership of the Washington State Federation of Women’s Clubs.
25 years ago — 1994
♦ Ezechiel Jac Hernandez, son of Alex and Hope Hernandez of Quincy, is in Falmouth, Mass., where he is performing as second tenor for The College Light Opera Co. Hernandez was among 29 vocalists from around the country picked by Robert A. Haslun, College Light producer and general manager, to be part of the vocal ensemble, now in its 26th anniversary season. The ensemble is performing works by such composers as Gilbert & Sullivan, Lerner & Lowe, Strauss, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Loesser, Leigh and others. Productions include “Brigadoon,” “Kismet,” “Sweet Charity,” “The Gondoliers,” “Die Fledermaus,” “South Pacific” and others. The season ends Aug. 27. Hernandez, a 1990 graduate of Quincy High School, is majoring in vocal performance at the University of Idaho’s Lionel Hampton School of Music. He has performed in shows including “Hello, Dolly” and “Die Fledermaus.” He goes back to school Aug. 28.