100 years ago — 1919
♦ Mrs. L.O. Anderson is soon to become superintendent of schools in Douglas County. She has secured the services of Edith Greenberg as deputy and the two women will take charge of the office on Sept. 7. Anderson is to be congratulated on being able to hire Greenberg to be her deputy. The county schools will be in competent hands and should progress well under the leadership of the two women. Greenberg has been principal of Waterville High School for six years and is among the most capable teachers in the state.
50 years ago — 1969
♦ Eastmont Lions Club elected officers this week. They are Walt Jefferson, president; Corky Worrell, vice president; Art Postelwaite, lion tamer; Dr. Mel Drescher and Red Pittack, tail twisters; and Jim Kane and Bert Navone, board members.
25 years ago — 1994
♦ Dancer Lucy Schopp has signed a contract with the Southern Ballet Theater Company in Orlando, Fla., and will start her season Aug. 23. Schopp, daughter of Joy Schopp of East Wenatchee, had been in training with the Atlanta Ballet for the past year and auditioned recently for the Orlando company. Schopp studied with Wenatchee’s Joan Mason for 11 years and spent several summers studying with Charles Bennett & Co. at the Whitman College Dance Lab. Mason obtained a scholarship for Schopp from Robert Barnett, director of the professional Atlanta Ballet. She has danced in virtually every Wenatchee Civic Ballet production, starring as a small child in “Nutcracker,” and has danced every role up to the solos. “I did everything but the buffoons and the gingerbreads,” Schopp said in a recent interview. She also danced in the Atlanta Ballet’s “Nutcracker,” which ran for 29 days last winter. Schopp also danced in many of Wenatchee Civic Ballet’s world premieres and last year was chosen to dance the role of Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz.” She graduated from Eastmont High School in 1993.
♦ Chelan County Salon No. 3246, Eight et Forty, elected officers during a recent meeting. They are Ginger Ropp, president; Dorothy Elser, first vice president; Midge Tichacek, second vice president; Ida Wheeler, historian; Anne Arhens, chaplain; and Lucy Bruehl, sergeant at arms.