Old News | Palace Café gets new management, East Wenatchee expands, KOZI radio starts

From the archives of The Wenatchee World
115 years ago — 1906
The Palace Cafe which has been operated by Mrs. Lillis for the last few weeks has been closed.
The Allegro Club has issued invitations for a dance to be held at the Wenatchee Theatre this evening.
C.E. Jackson, of the Jackson Mercantile Co. of Chelan, passed through Wenatchee on his way to Seattle.
Former Wenatchee resident J.A. Young announces that he and several prominent citizens from Seattle have formed a company to develop irrigation near Kennewick and Priest Rapids. The new company is to be known as Hanford Irrigation and Power, named after Judge Hanford, who is one of the organizers. The company is incorporated for $250,000.
The Palace Cafe will open Monday under new management.
J.H. Geyer left yesterday for the Puget Sound area where he will make his new home. He recently sold his five acre tract in Millerdale.
The first shipment of Elberta peaches from the valley this season was made by W.S. Usher of Malaga.
Liquor licenses were granted to J.R. Henry, Holt and McDonald and W.F. Robb at last night's meeting of the Wenatchee City Council.
Grant Paton of Cashmere is visiting in Wenatchee today.
Mrs. J.C. Mills left yesterday for a six-week visit with friends in Minneapolis.
65 years ago — 1956
Lucky Clover 4-H Club members met at the home of Mrs. Gerald Orcutt in Dryden to demonstrate their projects for their parents. Attending were Roy Kolesnick, Kenny Orcutt, Allen Stanford, Mary Miller, Jim Miller, Tommy Miller, Paul Riester, Jeanie Riester, Carol Parker, Sue Parker, Linda Dittmann, Marcia Stanford, Freeman Lockwood, Mabel Abbott, Mr. and Mrs. James Stanford, Mrs. Ed Miller, Mrs. Ed Parker and Nancy Lee Dittmann.
The Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce Monday night unanimously agreed to promote development of the Mitchell Creek camp above Manson.
President Eisenhower Wednesday clinched renomination for Vice President Richard Nixon with a dramatic announcement that Harold E. Stassen had abandoned his drive to "dump" Nixon from the Republican ticket. Eisenhower said Stassen had personally told him he is now convinced "the great mass of the delegates" at the GOP national convention want Nixon as the vice presidential nominee.
L.C. Kuchenreuther has been appointed North Central Washington Council finance chairman for the Boy Scouts of America.
One hundred and seven people participated in a blood drawing Wednesday, sponsored by the Catholic Daughters of Cashmere. Chairwoman was Mrs. Earl Perdue, assisted by Mrs. Louis Kirschner.
Extensive remodeling and expansion is under way at the F.W. Woolworth store. The business will move into the building formerly occupied by the Alaska Dress Shop, according to Bert Bonfadini, manager.
A move to increase the size of East Wenatchee to include a population of over 1,500 people will be started next week. The Eastmont Junior Chamber of Commerce will begin a drive to get property owners in the area adjacent to the present East Wenatchee city limits to sign petitions of annexation. The proposed city limits extend from Grant Road on the south to 15th Street on the north. Aviation Way and the Highline Canal would be the eastern boundary with the Columbia River on the west.
Over 100 Wenatchee High School boys attended the first official Panther football turnout today. Coach Tom Byrne is shown checking the right passing arm of Jim Finkbeiner while veterans Carlton Olson and Gar Jeffers looked on.
Mrs. Wally Hill was installed president of the American Legion Auxiliary.
40 years ago — 1981
Wenatchee High School varsity cheerleaders took high honors at the USA Cheerleaders Camp last month at the University of California, Santa Cruz. The Wenatchee squad earned a superior trophy for their routines and walked away with the spirit stick award for enthusiasm and personality. Squad members are Brigitte Shriver, Lori Brennan, Kim Jacobs, Jennie DeChenne, Jackie Harris, Heidi Coles, Cassie Reeves and Lisa Anderson.
The Rev. Merv Peterson is the new pastor of the First Assembly of God Church.
Bud Westby Motors Inc., in business in Wenatchee for 15 years, has been sold to Ted Finkbeiner, owner of Ted Finkbeiner Chevrolet-Oldsmobile in Waterville. The Wenatchee dealership was renamed Ted Finkbeiner GMC as of Sept. 1.
KOZI-AM radio in Chelan premiered its FM station Wednesday located as 93.5 on the dial. The transmitter is located near McNeil Canyon in Douglas County.
Students at Cashmere High School are shown checking out their new school a day before Wednesday's official start. They include Pat Orcutt and Gus White, both seniors, and Jennifer Salley, a freshman.
"Raiders of the Lost Ark," starring Harrison Ford, was playing at the Columbia Cinema.
Longview Fibre Co. will purchase 72,000 acres of timberland, primarily in Chelan County, for $67.5 million.
At least six people will be considered to replace retiring Chelan County Auditor Earl Miller. They are Ken Housden, Wayne Shanda, LaVerne F. Hiatt, Dick Einar, Jay Bean and Marjorie Spencer.