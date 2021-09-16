Old News | Robert E. Lee School opens; group forms to back construction of Cashmere museum; Tiny's Fruit Stand to close

115 years ago — 1906
Members of the Wenatchee Commercial Club have been preparing an exhibit of locally grown fruit to be displayed at the Spokane Interstate Fair.
Paul Haynes and J.W. Card have sold Wenatchee Planing Mills to Judson H. Cornish of Irby and E.B. Gunckel of Wenatchee. Cornish will be the new president of the company with Gunckel as secretary-treasurer and general superintendent.
Members of the Ladies Aid of the Baptist church met yesterday at the home of Mrs. H.R. Schieldnect.
Mrs. H.W.D. Kirkendall and son, William, returned yesterday from an extended visit with relatives and friends in Pennsylvania and other Eastern states.
The Vendome Cafe is open for business in Wenatchee.
Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Holden and family passed through Wenatchee en route to their home in Chelan after an extended trip through the Puget Sound area and Victoria, B.C.
Wenatchee's Degree of Honor held its regular meeting last night at Bower hall. Members from the Cashmere lodge were also in attendance. They included Mr. and Mrs. Tom Henry and Mr. and Mrs. Archie Manson.
65 years ago — 1956
One new grade school and a high school class will change the routine of the Eastmont School District this year. When school opens Wednesday the doors of the new Robert E. Lee School will swing wide to admit six elementary grades and the one-year-old Eastmont High School will have the junior year on its class schedule.
Muriel Turner is the newly elected president of the Oroville Mothers' Club. Other officers are Margaret Hart, vice president; and Lucille Harnasch, secretary-treasurer.
Organization of a Chelan County chapter of the Washington State Historical Society has been completed and a temporary board of trustees appointed. The board, which will function until a permanent board is elected includes Dr. Russell Congdon of Wenatchee, Archie Smith of Dryden; and Mrs. George Fasken, L.J. "Slim" Lemm, Kye Baker, James Wilson and John McDonald, all of Cashmere. The chapter will take an active part in promoting the construction of the museum at Cashmere which will be built on the tract of city owned property known as Smith's Grove.
Uranium, the "modern mineral," may pump new life into one of North Central Washington's old mining ghosts. It's the Red Mountain Mine, 23 miles up the Chiwawa River Road. Twenty-six years ago the tunnels were drilled, buildings erected and machinery all installed for what was heralded as the greatest mining enterprise in this area's history. Today the tunnels and buildings remain but the machinery has long been removed. Reports have now surfaced that high quality uranium has been discovered with the possibility of renewed mining there.
The old Sunnyslope Cemetery, neglected for a half a century, is about to see some changes. Under the direction of Chelan County Cemetery District No. 3, the 1903 burial ground, described as a "brush and weed pile," is about to get a lawn and irrigation and have permanent concrete markers placed among other improvements.
Sydney "Bert" Smith, manager of Grange Supply Co. in Wenatchee for the last 14 years, has announced his retirement.
40 years ago — 1981
A new era opened for Welch Apples Inc. Friday as its new controlled atmosphere storage facility was opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Company founder Jim Welch and his wife, Stella, and company President Reed Johnston discussed the new building located near Pangborn Field on South Union Street. The facility will hold 700,000 boxes of fruit and marks the first phase of what is likely to be one of the single biggest fruit packing complexes in the state.
Sakie's Coiffure Center is open at its new location at 304 Grant Road, East Wenatchee. The owner-manager-stylist director is Sakie Hollingworth.
Sandi Orach has been named coordinator for the Allied Arts Council of North Central Washington.
A local institution, Tiny's Fruit Stand of Cashmere will close at the end of November. The past home of the late "Apple King" Richard "Tiny" Graves will be replaced by a Gordon's Food Market with construction starting Jan. 1, said Dean Slechta, present owner of Tiny's. Slechta said he has sold the property that the stand sits on to Gordon Martin, owner of Gordon's Food Market chain.
John Tuft won the 22nd annual Wenatchee Golf and Country Club Invitational.
Every night before dinner, Alice Longanecker steps off the dock at the Chalet and begins her leisurely swim along Lake Chelan's south shore. Cottage residents call to her and she waves back. If she misses a day, they come to see if there's a problem. After 33 years, Longanecker's daily swim has become an institution.
Cable television may be coming to Entiat under a proposal presented Thursday night to the town council. Mike Byrnes, of Summit Communications Inc. of Bellevue, said his firm is interested in bringing cable service to the community, using an antenna system that would bring in satellite signals.