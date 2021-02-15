DISAUTEL — Washington State Patrol troopers arrested an Omak man on suspicion of vehicular homicide for his role in a car crash that led to the death of a 15-year-old passenger in his vehicle, early Saturday morning on Highway 155 near Disautel, roughly 11 miles east of Omak.
Martin Stanley, 20, was driving a 1998 Ford F-150 northbound on Highway 155 when he veered off of the road at about 1:10 a.m., according to a State Patrol report. Stanley overcorrected and steered into the opposite lane before rolling the pickup onto the road's shoulder.
A 15-year-old Omak girl died at the scene of the crash, according to the release. Passenger Michael Timentwa, 18, of Omak, was taken to Mid-Valley Hospital. Neither passenger was wearing a seat belt, the report stated.
Troopers booked Stanley into the Okanogan County Jail for charges including a DUI, vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, according to the report.