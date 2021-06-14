Jay Kehne

OMAK — Jay Kehne of Omak has been honored with the National Wildlife Federation Conservation Leadership Award.

Kehne is the sagelands program lead for Conversation Northwest, a Washington state nonprofit focused on wildlife conservation.

He was given the leadership award for his work helping gray wolves and ranchers coexist to creating wildlife underpasses, according to a National Wildlife Federation news release.  He was honored during the federation's online 85th anniversary celebration last week.

