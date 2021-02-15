DISAUTEL — Washington State Patrol troopers arrested an Omak man on suspicion of vehicular homicide after a crash that led to the death of his 15-year-old passenger early Saturday morning on Highway 155 east of Omak.
Martin Stanley, 20, was driving a 1998 Ford F-150 northbound on Highway 155 near Disautel when the truck left the road at about 1:10 a.m., according to a State Patrol report.
Stanley overcorrected and steered into the opposite lane before rolling the pickup onto the road's shoulder.
A 15-year-old Omak girl died at the scene about 11 miles east of Omak, according to the release. Passenger Michael Timentwa, 18, of Omak, was taken to Mid-Valley Hospital. Neither passenger was wearing a seat belt, the report stated.
Troopers booked Stanley into the Okanogan County Jail on suspicion of DUI, vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, according to the report.
State Patrol will not be releasing the name of the Omak girl until a criminal investigation of the crash is complete.