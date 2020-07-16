EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont is joining Wenatchee schools in officially restricting students’ use of cellphones during class, though the new rules aren’t much different than what has been the unofficial practice.
The Eastmont School Board on July 20 reviewed the revised policy and draft of the new procedures. The policy will come back to the board for official approval next month.
"The new policy reflects the majority of opinions in our community regarding the need for our young people to learn how to use this technology balanced with the need to ensure students learn important interpersonal skills," Superintendent Garn Christensen said. "As with all policy, our goal is to clarify expectations for all involved."
The bottom line is student cellphones are allowed on all school campuses, but they may not be used during class and are restricted at other times if the teacher says to put them away. The specifics vary by age level.
- Younger students (kindergarten through fourth grade) may use phones before and after school, but not during the school day.
- Students in grades 5-7 may use cell phones during the lunch break, as well as before and after school.
- High school students may use cellphones when they’re not in class — or when instructed to put them away.
The new rules provide students with access to phones should an emergency arise, which was a concern for some parents, Christensen said, while making it clear “appropriate” use is expected. Students who violate the rules will be subject to discipline, but not expulsion.
Wenatchee High School last year implemented cellphone rules that also do not allow students to access phones during class. Wenatchee’s middle and elementary schools already had fairly strict cell phonerules in place.
“Overall, we believe it was extremely successful,” WHS Principal Eric Anderson said, though he notes in the post-COVID-19 era, recalling student behavior in classrooms seems like a very long time ago. “Students were clear on the expectations and teachers were given resources — a cell phone locker — to assist in the implementation of that policy.”
Anderson said it’s fair to say the majority of students were not happy about the policy.
“They did, however, understand the level of distraction the phone caused and understood the reasoning behind the policy,” he said.
When classrooms reopen, the policy will remain in effect.
Wenatchee High School is in the process of moving to a one-to-one technology initiative — where every student will have a Chromebook — which will further reduce the cellphone distraction, he said.
“The excuse students used frequently was that they needed their phone during class to complete coursework and that there was not enough technology available,” Anderson said. “So when we go to a one-to-one tech policy, every student will have the needed technology and will not have the excuse of a phone being needed.”
The school-owned tech devices are programmed to limit the ability to use the technology for social purposes.
“Restrictions are in place that are designed to keep our students safe while using the technology,” he said.
Eastmont’s new cellphone policy and procedures do not take the hard line some were hoping for, Christensen said.
“There were differing opinions at the high school. Some wanted no use of phones,” he said.
The new rules address the main cellphone distractions, which were part of the concerns Christensen raised last summer. He proposed a general shift away from reliance on technology to make sure students were learning “soft skills” that come from verbal, nonverbal and interpersonal communication.
Some of that focus changed with the arrival of COVID-19, which moved classroom instruction online this spring.
“The pandemic has pushed all educators further into the technology world than ever before," he said. "Our students are usually better at on-line group activities than the adults. Though very hard on everyone, the technology skills of students and educators who are navigating schools right now will be stronger than ever as we transition to what will be our new normal.”
The new procedures, he said, provide balance.
“It is my opinion that part of the process of moving through the K-12 system as a student is learning what the appropriate social expectations are for different settings ranging from music concerts with friends to weddings, funerals and public meetings," he said. "My observation is that even now, our Eastmont seniors are very good at knowing when phones need to be off and put away.”