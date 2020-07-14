CASHMERE — Recreationists on the Wenatchee River should be careful while traveling past Cashmere due to in-water construction work on the West Cashmere Bridge.
Construction crews will be doing work on the bridge starting Wednesday, according to a Chelan County news release. Crews will be putting 30 temporary pilings into the water spaced 30 feet apart and then building a 300-foot temporary work trestle on them.
The river will not be closed during the work. But signs may direct people on the river to keep right or to the south bank of the project during construction.
Crews will have until Sept. 30 to construct the pilings. The in-water work window is set to minimize impact to certain fish species.
The construction crew will have two in-water work windows, this year and next year, for the two-year construction project.
Crews will also be building a cofferdam around the bridge’s center pier this year, according to the news release. The cofferdam will create a dry working area as the pier is worked on over the winter. The pier will extend 50 feet below the river and be 10 feet in diameter.