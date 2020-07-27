EAST WENATCHEE — Police officer versus firefighter. Two minutes on the clock, an empty shopping cart and a store filled with groceries. The amount of the highest bill is donated to charity.
Those were the stakes Monday morning at Grocery Outlet in East Wenatchee when East Wenatchee police officer Miguel Valdez raced Douglas County Fire District 2 firefighter Elijah Weber.
When the final item was scanned, the police officer out-shopped the firefighter by $43.92. Valdez loaded $994.20 into his cart, Weber piled $950.28 into his.
Grocery Outlet owners Carl and Kathy LaForce will donate the winning sum to Lighthouse Ministries, said Chief Rick Johnson, East Wenatchee Police.
He added that Grocery Outlet customers raised $6,000 in July for Independence from Hunger. The money raised Monday was part of the campaign, which is active at more than 350 Grocery Outlet stores with the proceeds going to local food banks.