TWISP — One person was found dead after a house fire in Twisp on Saturday, according to an Okanogan Fire District 6 news release.
Winthrop, Twisp and Mazama fire crews all responded to a house fully engulfed in flames at 9:30 p.m, according to the release.
Crews prevented the fire from spreading to a garage but were not able to save the home, according to the release. Firefighters stayed on scene until 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
One person was found dead inside of the home, according to the release. Law enforcement is investigating the incident.