Winthrop, Twisp and Mazama firefighters responded to the Twisp housefire at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and stayed on scene until 2:30 a.m. the next morning, according to an Okanogan Fire District 6 news release.

TWISP — One person was found dead after a house fire in Twisp on Saturday, according to an Okanogan Fire District 6 news release.

Winthrop, Twisp and Mazama fire crews all responded to a house fully engulfed in flames at 9:30 p.m, according to the release.

Crews prevented the fire from spreading to a garage but were not able to save the home, according to the release. Firefighters stayed on scene until 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

One person was found dead inside of the home, according to the release. Law enforcement is investigating the incident.

