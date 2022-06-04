BREWSTER — A 22-year-old Brewster man died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision near Bridgeport State Park. Four others were hospitalized.
A 1999 Mazda Protege slowed on Highway 17 to turn left turn onto Jack Wells Road when it was rear-ended by a 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.
The Mazda came to rest in the roadway but the Dodge left the roadway and came to rest in an orchard. The collision was reported at 4:08 p.m. seven miles southeast of Brewster in Okanogan County.
Mazda passenger Martin N. Aguilar Chavez was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
Mazda passenger Eduardo Saucedo Tinoco, 33, of Brewster was transported to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster and then airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Mazda driver Daniel Martinez Pio, 27, of Brewster and passenger Roberto C. Aguilar Guerrero, 22, of Brewster, were transported to Three Rivers Hospital.
Dodge driver Tonya L. Turner, 48, of Omak was also transported to Three Rivers Hospital.
All drivers and passengers involved in the collision wore seatbelts, the release said. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor.
