LEAVENWORTH — One person was hospitalized Sunday evening following a single-car rollover on Blewett Pass.
A 2020 Tesla SUV driven by Alexei Avakov of Seattle was southbound on Highway 97 when the vehicle struck an embankment in the northbound lane, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The Tesla rolled several times before coming to rest in a northbound ditch. The collision occurred about 8:56 p.m. at milepost 168, about four miles north of the Blewett Pass summit.
Avakov, 29, and passengers Kelsey Hedges, 22, of Seattle and Samantha Ritchie, 22, of Woodstock, Georgia were transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, the news release said. All wore seatbelts.
A hospital spokeswoman reported Monday that Avakov was in satisfactory condition, Hedges was treated and released and Ritchie was not admitted as a patient.
The incident remains under investigation.