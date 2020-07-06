OKANOGAN — An 18-year-old woman died Friday in a head-on collision in Okanogan.
Melina Salcedo of Okanogan was a passenger in a 1990 Honda Accord eastbound on Highway 20 near Mock Road when the Honda crossed the center line and collided with a 2012 Dodge Ram, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Salcedo died at the scene. The driver of the Honda, 22-year-old José I. Orozco of Brewster was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital. He was stabilized and then transferred to another hospital, according to a hospital spokeswoman. Salcedo and Orozco were not wearing seat belts, the report said.
The driver of the Dodge, 73-year-old Danny Shiflett and passengers Danny J. Shiflett, 46, and Colby J. Shiflett, 19, all of Okanogan, were not injured. All were wearing seat belts.
According to State Patrol, Orozco is suspected of driving under the influence, vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and possession of felony drugs.
The crash was reported at 11:21 a.m. at approximately milepost 232 where there is a slight curve in the roadway, the report said.