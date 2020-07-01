LEAVENWORTH — Chelan County road crews will be chip sealing portions of Chumstick Highway on Monday.
Road crews will start on the lower section of the highway in the morning and move to the upper section, according to a county news release.
While crews are chip sealing the road, the highway will be down to one lane with flaggers. A pilot car will lead drivers through the work area and the speed limit will be 35 mph through the site.
Expect delays of up to 20 minutes and plan to use other routes if possible.